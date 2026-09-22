Former law minister Regupathy defends DMK over Veeramani case, attacks TVK government

Rejecting allegations that the party had favoured Veeramani, he said, “We have no need to take money from Veeramani to prevent his arrest.” He maintained that the video available at the initial stage did not clearly establish the identity of the persons involved.

Regupathy also attacked the four-month-old TVK government over law and order, governance and alleged sexual offences, accusing Chief Minister Vijay of focusing on “reels” instead of administration. He said the forthcoming Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls would provide voters an opportunity to respond to the government’s record.

DMK legal wing secretary N R Elango has similarly said the investigation was not closed but kept pending for further evidence, while the TVK government has alleged that the previous regime failed to act despite the case being registered in 2025.