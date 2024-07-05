Food safety dept seizes pani puris worth Rs. 30,000 in Coimbatore, Rs 12,000 fine imposed

CHENNAI: Pani puris worth Rs. 30,000 were seized in an inspection at Coimbatore by the Food Safety Department officials on Friday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, total fine of Rs 12,000 has been imposed on the shop for serving in sub-standard quality of pani puris.

Following reports of cancer-causing ingredients found in samples of pani puri in Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu food safety department has initiated biological and chemical analysis of samples from stalls selling the snacks across the state.

A total of 22 percent of the total samples collected in Karnataka recently failed quality standards and were found to be dangerous for consumption.

The safety checks in the southern state follow the bans on artificial colouring in cotton candy, gobi manchurian, and kebabs.

Experts say that it is not just the content of the food that is harmful.

The unhygienic environment in which roadside food items such as pani puri are being sold poses risks, too.

"The masalas being used in pani puri can contain harmful agents and we have found that some of the stalls even use colours in the water being served along with the puri.

The public should be cautious when eating snacks from such roadside stalls. We always immediately instruct food vendors to remove their carts from places that are not safe or hygienic," said a food safety official from Thiruvallur.