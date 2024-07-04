Beware of colour in your favourite snacks

CHENNAI: Pani Puri, Gobi 65, chats, cotton candy and other snacks are some of the fastest selling snack items in the city. However, artificial colours in the form of dyes used in such items can cause several ailments including cancer because of the presence of carcinogenic elements.

The recent incident of Pani Puri samples containing cancer-causing elements seems to have shocked a lot of people.

It was reported that colour dyes were used in the Pani or the green-coloured water served with the Puris. Chemicals like brilliant blue, sunset yellow, green apple and tartrazine were found in Pani Puri samples, which can cause several health hazards.

Earlier this year, samples of cotton candy were sent for testing by the Food Safety Department and it was found that dyes and artificial colours were used in excess in it. Based on the test findings, the State Health Department banned cotton candy across the State after the samples were found to have the cancer-causing chemical Rhodamine-B in it. The chemical gives the bright pink colour to the candy, making it attractive to kids.

Tamil Nadu food safety department inspected and collected samples from 100 pani puri stalls in Chennai Photo: Hemanathan M

Not just cotton candy, even the city-favourite Gobi Manchurian, Chicken 65 and other snacks have been found to contain Rhoadamine B.

Even the Indian masalas from two specific brands were suspended by the Hong Kong and Singapore governments as they contained higher-than-permissible limits of a pesticide, ethylene oxide. Following which, many governments of other countries had also announced investigations into these products from India.

“Only prescribed amounts of edible and recommended food colours should be used in food items. The use of synthetic food colours is banned in the State as it can lead to many health problems including cancer. Even the food colours that are allowed should only be used in the recommended quantity per 100 gram. We’ve noticed that eateries add excess colours to make the food appealing but it is unfit for human consumption,” said designated food safety officer P Satheesh Kumar.

The Food Safety and Standards Act-2006 bans the use of unauthorised artificial food colours. The violation of the act could lead to imprisonment ranging from seven years to a life term and fines up to Rs 10 lakh.