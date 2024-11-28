Five-member panel set up to examine safety concerns about new Pamban Bridge: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Railway Ministry has set up a five-member panel to address the safety concerns raised by the rail safety commissioner about the new Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical-lift bridge connecting the mainland with Rameswaram.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Circle, recently inspected the bridge as per norms and pointed out certain deficiencies with a direction to rectify these before starting passenger as well as freight train operations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We have set up a five-member committee under the guidance of Additional Members (Bridges) of the Railway Board which will examine the concerns raised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety."

"The committee has bridge experts from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Southern Railways along with an independent safety consultant," he said while interacting with reporters on Thursday.

He said an in-depth safety analysis will be done by the committee in one-and-a-half months to address all aspects of the bridge's design.