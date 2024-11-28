Begin typing your search...

    Five-member panel set up to examine safety concerns about new Pamban Bridge: Vaishnaw

    The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Circle, recently inspected the bridge as per norms and pointed out certain deficiencies with a direction to rectify these before starting passenger as well as freight train operations.

    AuthorPTIPTI|28 Nov 2024 8:43 PM IST
    Five-member panel set up to examine safety concerns about new Pamban Bridge: Vaishnaw
    X

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; New Pamban Bridge 

    NEW DELHI: The Railway Ministry has set up a five-member panel to address the safety concerns raised by the rail safety commissioner about the new Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical-lift bridge connecting the mainland with Rameswaram.

    The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Circle, recently inspected the bridge as per norms and pointed out certain deficiencies with a direction to rectify these before starting passenger as well as freight train operations.

    Also Read:Southern Railway clarifies that Pamban Bridge was designed by TYPSA, proof checked by IIT Madras

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We have set up a five-member committee under the guidance of Additional Members (Bridges) of the Railway Board which will examine the concerns raised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety."

    "The committee has bridge experts from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Southern Railways along with an independent safety consultant," he said while interacting with reporters on Thursday.

    Also Read:New Pamban bridge: Glaring lapses, violations from planning to execution, says rail safety commissioner

    He said an in-depth safety analysis will be done by the committee in one-and-a-half months to address all aspects of the bridge's design.

    Railway MinistryPamban bridgeRameswaramAshwini Vaishnaw
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick