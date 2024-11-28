Southern Railway clarifies that Pamban Bridge was designed by TYPSA, proof checked by IIT Madras

CHENNAI: Reacting to DT Next story on lapses and deficiencies in the construction of the Pamban bridge, Southern Railway on Thursday clarified that the Pamban Bridge was designed by international consultant TYPSA based on European and India codes, and it was proof checked by IIT Madras.

A clarification note issued by SR said that the Railway Board decided on an additional proof check by IIT Mumbai owing to the technical limitation of RDSO.

WHAT CRS FOUND

The speed trial found that track alignment was not proper

Hook bolts found in hanging condition at span no 85

Free rail joints bolted with shorter length bolts on almost all joints

Many hand corrections/alterations carried out in the newly issued interlocking circuits at Pamban bridge control room, which may lead to unsafe situations during maintenance if there is delay. Hence, completion drawings/wiring diagrams duly approved by competent authority shall be issued before commencing train operation

Mismatch in interface data between signalling and electromechanical systems at Pamban bridge has resulted in alterations in approved signalling interlocking circuits at the bridge control room. Technical HoDs shall jointly approve interface data between signalling and electromechanical systems

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Madurai Division must get the entire track on the bridge re-surveyed afresh for similar deficiencies and get them rectified

A speed restriction of 50 kmph shall be imposed over the lift girder span no 77 based on the performance and response of the lift girder span as stipulated

Railways shall appoint a reputed agency to meticulously carry out risk analysis and mitigation strategies associated with vertical lift span and a copy of it shall be sent to the commission

Drills shall be carried out at regular intervals regarding dealing of trains in abnormal conditions