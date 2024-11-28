New Pamban bridge: Glaring lapses, violations from planning to execution, says rail safety commissioner

CHENNAI: The Railway Ministry touts the new Pamban bridge as an engineering marvel, but the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, has identified glaring lapses in the bridge construction right from planning stage to execution, and concluded it as a "bad example of constructing an important structure".

Even while authorising the opening of passenger traffic on the bridge, the CRS has mandated several measures, including re-surveying the bridge afresh, speed restriction at one place, and periodical drills.

In paragraph 2 of the authorisation letter dated November 26 allowing passenger traffic at 75 kmph, Commissioner of Railway Safety AM Chowdhary said, "I am constrained to point out that, in stark contrast (with the century-old bridge), the present bridge sets a bad example for constructing an important structure, with glaring lapses right from planning stage to execution."

Listing out a series of lapses, he said the lift span girder did not conform to the standards prescribed by Research Design and Standards Organisations (RDSO) – an R&D unit under the Railway Ministry – but was instead designed using foreign code, which makes it mandatory for the RDSO to be associated with the project. "However, from the perusal of records, it is evident that, with the support of Railway Board (RB), RDSO shunned its responsibility in the design of the girder," the CRS said.

The CRS did not mince words while flagging the non-constitution of a technical advisory group, a standard practice for planning such important bridges, owing to RDSO’s disassociation from the project. "It was unfortunate that the Railway Board had been flouting its own guidelines…Even the approval of Principal Chief Engineer of Southern Railway was taken, probably as a fait accompli, only on October 18, 2024, after the commission pointed out the requirement,” the letter said.

Faulting Railways for not taking adequate measures to address the issue of corrosion in the bridge, said to be the second worst corrosive environment in the world, he said the components of the bridge “have already started corroding".

“This was also highlighted by the Railway Board member in his inspection notes of July 11, 2024. However, no solution has been found for the problem yet. Even the fender piles (upright piles used to protect berths, wharves, and ferry slips from damage caused by ships) were constructed without any design done for the same."

WHAT CRS FOUND

- The speed trial found that track alignment was not proper

- Hook bolts found in hanging condition at span no 85

- Free rail joints bolted with shorter length bolts on almost all joints

- Many hand corrections/alterations carried out in the newly issued interlocking circuits at Pamban bridge control room, which may lead to unsafe situations during maintenance if there is delay. Hence, completion drawings/wiring diagrams duly approved by competent authority shall be issued before commencing train operation

- Mismatch in interface data between signalling and electromechanical systems at Pamban bridge has resulted in alterations in approved signalling interlocking circuits at the bridge control room. Technical HoDs shall jointly approve interface data between signalling and electromechanical systems

RECOMMENDATIONS:

- Madurai Division must get the entire track on the bridge re-surveyed afresh for similar deficiencies and get them rectified

- A speed restriction of 50 kmph shall be imposed over the lift girder span no 77 based on the performance and response of the lift girder span as stipulated

- Railways shall appoint a reputed agency to meticulously carry out risk analysis and mitigation strategies associated with vertical lift span and a copy of it shall be sent to the commission

- Drills shall be carried out at regular intervals regarding derailing of trains in abnormal conditions