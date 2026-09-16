Call off Pattinampakkam Secretariat plan or face indefinite protest: Fishers

The state government has announced that the new Assembly complex will be constructed on 25.52 acres at Pattinampakkam, with the proposed facility spread across 20 lakh sq ft at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

In opposition to the project, fishermen from Pattinampakkam, Sreenivasapuram and nine fishing villages along the Loop Road, on Tuesday, held a meeting at Sreenivasapuram beach.

They announced that Chief Minister Vijay should revoke the GO for the newly announced Pattinampakkam Assembly complex project after he returns from the UK tour. Otherwise, they said, they would launch an indefinite protest.

Members and representatives from 36 fishing villages along the Chennai coast and various districts attended the meeting and extended their support to the fishermen of Pattinampakkam and the other nine fishing villages.