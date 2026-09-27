FIR filed to open channels to extort Veeramani: Minister R Nirmal Kumar

“Whenever the Intelligence wing got information about any incident in the State, no matter how minor, they definitely brought that to the knowledge of then chief minister MK Stalin, who also held the Home portfolio,” the minister said, questioning how then could the DMK leader remain silent despite knowing about this incident.

“As the DMK is overreacting to the case, something must be wrong. We need to examine why they are overreacting,” he said, adding that several criminal cases reported during the previous DMK regime had been suppressed.