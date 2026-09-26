DMK government buried Pocso against granite baron: CM Vijay

MADURANTAKAM: TVK supremo and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (September 26) alleged a collusion between the DMK, AIADMK and BJP and claimed that the POCSO case against granite baron R Veeramani was “buried” by the previous regime.
He was addressing a campaign here for the October 6 bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of AIADMK’s K Maragatham Kumaravel, who later joined Vijay’s TVK and has now been re-nominated. At the campaign meeting, Vijay went all guns blazing, dubbing the MK Stalin-led party as an “evil force.”
Harping on the TVK’s “clean governance and pure force,” plank, Vijay accused the DMK of corruption and charged it with colluding with the AIADMK even in the case of child sex abuse by Veeramani.
Without directly mentioning the POCSO case against Veeramani, Vijay alleged that the industrialist was abusing children for so many years. And though a complaint was lodged during the previous DMK regime, the entire crime and its history was buried.