Financier kidnapped, assaulted, left outside private hospital in Chennai; 4 held

CHENNAI: The city police arrested four persons including a woman for kidnapping a financier and stealing his car three days ago. The victim was assaulted inside a car and was let off outside a private hospital.

Based on the complaint filed by the financier U Durai Raghupathy (30), a native of Thoothukudi, the police made the arrests. Raghupathy had advertised a car on lease on social media.

After receiving a response from a client, Raghupathy took the car near a Metro railway station where a man posing as a client approached Raghupathy and bundled him into the car. They then left the financier outside a hospital and fled the scene in his car. They also stole an iPhone from him. The incident happened on December 19.

After investigations, police arrested K Gautham, of Kundrathur, and three other associates, R Swetha (23), of Triplicane, R Narajaran (32), of Koyambedu and P Kishore Perumal (23), of Anna Nagar.

Police arrested the four suspects after perusing the CCTV camera footage and they seized the stolen mobile phone and the SUV from them.