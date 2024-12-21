Begin typing your search...

    Based on the complaint filed by the financier U Durai Raghupathy (30), a native of Thoothukudi, the police made the arrests. Raghupathy had advertised a car on lease on social media.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2024 10:15 PM IST
    Financier kidnapped, assaulted, left outside private hospital in Chennai; 4 held
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The city police arrested four persons including a woman for kidnapping a financier and stealing his car three days ago. The victim was assaulted inside a car and was let off outside a private hospital.

    Based on the complaint filed by the financier U Durai Raghupathy (30), a native of Thoothukudi, the police made the arrests. Raghupathy had advertised a car on lease on social media.

    After receiving a response from a client, Raghupathy took the car near a Metro railway station where a man posing as a client approached Raghupathy and bundled him into the car. They then left the financier outside a hospital and fled the scene in his car. They also stole an iPhone from him. The incident happened on December 19.

    After investigations, police arrested K Gautham, of Kundrathur, and three other associates, R Swetha (23), of Triplicane, R Narajaran (32), of Koyambedu and P Kishore Perumal (23), of Anna Nagar.

    Police arrested the four suspects after perusing the CCTV camera footage and they seized the stolen mobile phone and the SUV from them.

    DTNEXT Bureau

