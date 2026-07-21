Fake result list panics assistant professor candidates

The recruitment process had already come under scrutiny after some candidates alleged that the TRB had not properly evaluated the Part B section of the examination. They also pointed to alleged irregularities, including candidates whose hall tickets carried only registration numbers without names, and others with discrepancies in their dates of birth being allowed to write the exam.

While acknowledging that a few clerical errors had occurred inadvertently during the recruitment process, the TRB categorically denied any malpractice and maintained that the assistant professor recruitment examination had been transparently conducted. Despite the TRB’s clarification, a list circulated recently by some candidates claimed that several names had been repeated in the final results published by the TRB, gave rise to fresh allegations over the recruitment process. However, when contacted, the TRB officials denied the circulated list’s authenticity and expressed doubts over its origin.