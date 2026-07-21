Fake result list panics assistant professor candidates

CHENNAI: Days after the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) declared the results for the recruitment of 2,708 assistant professors on June 25, a fresh controversy has emerged over a fake list circulated by a section of candidates claiming that the same candidates’ names appeared multiple times in the final selection list.
The recruitment process had already come under scrutiny after some candidates alleged that the TRB had not properly evaluated the Part B section of the examination. They also pointed to alleged irregularities, including candidates whose hall tickets carried only registration numbers without names, and others with discrepancies in their dates of birth being allowed to write the exam.
While acknowledging that a few clerical errors had occurred inadvertently during the recruitment process, the TRB categorically denied any malpractice and maintained that the assistant professor recruitment examination had been transparently conducted. Despite the TRB’s clarification, a list circulated recently by some candidates claimed that several names had been repeated in the final results published by the TRB, gave rise to fresh allegations over the recruitment process. However, when contacted, the TRB officials denied the circulated list’s authenticity and expressed doubts over its origin.
A verification of the final results available on the Board’s official website also found that the names cited in the circulated document were not repeated in the official selection list. The verification suggests that the circulated document does not match the officially published results and appears to have been prepared by manipulating information available in the TRB’s records to create the impression that duplicate entries existed when, they did not.
Officials said the circulation of such a list appeared to be an attempt to fuel more doubts over the process. The episode also underscores how even minor clerical errors can erode candidates’ confidence and create opportunities for misinformation to gain traction. Recruitment agencies should ensure that even small administrative lapses are avoided so that candidates’ trust in the examination process does not get undermined.
A verification of the final results available on the TRB website also found that the names cited in the circulated document were not repeated