New blunders in TRB professor exam surfacing

CHENNAI: Even as the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) and the Higher Education Department examine earlier complaints over the assistant professor recruitment examination, candidates have raised fresh allegations, questioning the candidate verification process.
The latest allegation relates to the Tamil subject examination, where candidates claimed that one applicant was allowed to write the test even though the hall ticket and result records reportedly contained only the registration number, with the candidate's name missing.
They questioned how the discrepancy escaped scrutiny during document verification. According to them, every candidate is required to sign the attendance register before taking the examination. Had proper verification been carried out, the mismatch would have been detected, they said.
Despite the alleged discrepancy, the candidate was permitted to appear for the examination, the answer script was evaluated, and the result was published, the candidates claimed.
They also pointed to another case involving a candidate whose date of birth is recorded as June 5, 2006.
The candidates questioned how such an applicant could have met the eligibility criteria for assistant professor recruitment, arguing that the person would not have completed the required postgraduate qualification by the time the State Eligibility Test (SET) was conducted in 2024.
They further alleged that verification of the candidate's date of birth and supporting documents at the examination centre should have identified the issue before the examination.
The fresh allegations come days after candidates questioned the evaluation process, alleging that Part B marks were not awarded correctly and that several candidates who scored high marks in Paper I received zero marks in Paper II.
They had also claimed that the published results showed the marks of certain candidates highlighted in coloured ink, raising doubts over the evaluation process.
Referring to the latest allegations, the candidates questioned the TRB's assertion that there were no irregularities in the recruitment examination.
They urged the Tamil Nadu government to take the matter seriously and issue a detailed explanation after the ongoing inquiry by the TRB and the Higher Education Department is completed.
The TRB and the Higher Education Department are yet to respond to the latest allegations.