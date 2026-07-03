New blunders in TRB professor exam surfacing

The latest allegation relates to the Tamil subject examination, where candidates claimed that one applicant was allowed to write the test even though the hall ticket and result records reportedly contained only the registration number, with the candidate's name missing.

They questioned how the discrepancy escaped scrutiny during document verification. According to them, every candidate is required to sign the attendance register before taking the examination. Had proper verification been carried out, the mismatch would have been detected, they said.

Despite the alleged discrepancy, the candidate was permitted to appear for the examination, the answer script was evaluated, and the result was published, the candidates claimed.