No malpractice found, no need to prepare inquiry report: TRB on assistant professors recruitment exam

The TRB had conducted the examination in December last year to fill 2,708 assistant professor vacancies across 188 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu. The recruitment covered 48 subject categories. Of these, the results of five subjects were announced before the Assembly elections, while the remaining 43 were released on June 25.

The controversy erupted after the board published the results for 43 subjects on June 25, following which several candidates alleged discrepancies in the evaluation process, particularly in the descriptive Part B section of the examination.