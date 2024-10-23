Fake NCC camp sexual assault case: Madras HC directs State to find motive of schools that okayed camps

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court questioned the State as to why the probing agency was not looking into the intentions and motive of the educational institutions that let the fake NCC camps, where several students were sexually assaulted, be conducted.

A division bench of Justice D Krishna Kumar and Justice PB Balaji expressed their dissatisfaction over the probe and asked the State how the agency could find the real culprit and root cause of the crime without unearthing the motive and intentions behind the educational institutions allowing the key accused, A Sivaraman (who since died), to conduct camps.

The bench directed the investigating agency to find the links between the key accused and all other accused entities, including school managements.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran and Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah appeared on behalf of the State. They submitted that interim chargesheets against the accused persons have been placed before the court.

It was also submitted that Rs 1.63 crore fund was sanctioned as compensation to the victim students, which will be disbursed through the Mahila Court, Krishnagiri.

The State submitted that the investigation revealed that the key accused took the girl victims to the office of his fake charitable trust and sexually assaulted them, and also took the victims on tour to places including Kerala, Mysuru and Kodaikanal.

The State sought time to submit further details regarding the investigation. After the submissions, the bench posted the matter to next week for further submission. The bench also directed the legal services authority, Krishnagiri, to ensure that all the victims are provided with compensation.