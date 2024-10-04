TN seeks confidential trial in Krishnagiri fake NCC camp sexual abuse case

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Madras High Court (MHC) for in-camera proceedings in the plea seeking a CBI probe into the case of sexual assault of girl students at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri.

A division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the public interest litigation moved by an advocate AP Suryaprakasam seeking a CBI probe.

The State’s Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted the status report regarding the investigation in compliance with the Court’s direction.

The bench questioned the status of the investigation of the mysterious death of key accused A Sivaraman and his father, Ashok Kumar.

PP submitted that the probe on Sivaraman’s death will be initiated after getting the report of the Salem Chief Judicial Magistrate. Submitting the autopsy report, the PP stated that the investigation into the death of Ashok Kumar is under way. The Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the investigation is on the right track and the Court need not have an iota of doubt regarding the probe.

He also submitted that as the fake NCC camps were conducted in four different schools, steps have been initiated to appoint special officers to administer the schools.

A special officer has already been appointed in one school and a proposal sent to the government to appoint a special officer to another school is still in consideration, said the AAG. Show cause notices have been sent to two other schools and their replies are awaited, the AAG said.

The AAG also submitted that an interim charge sheet will be filed regarding the sexual assault case. Highlighting that the petitioner is conducting a parallel investigation through media, the AAG requested that the hearing should be conducted as in-camera proceedings.

After the submission, the bench posted the matter to the fourth week of October and observed that the AAG’s request would be considered during the next hearing.