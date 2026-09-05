Ex-Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana disqualified for 3 years over poll expenses

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in an order issued under Sections 77 and 78 of the Representation of the People Act, held that Maulaana had failed to account for expenditure incurred on newspaper advertisements published during his campaign.

Maulaana had declared his total election expenditure at Rs 17,03,548. During scrutiny, however, the Chennai district election authorities found that advertisements published in 10 newspapers had not been included in his account.

The District Election Officer (DEO) had sought an explanation from Maulaana on whether the advertisements published by the Congress were intended to promote his election. Maulaana denied authorising the advertisements and contended that the Congress had independently borne the expenditure.