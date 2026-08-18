Madras High Court dismisses PIL against 21 AIADMK legislators disqualification

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that the MLAs had been pardoned for violating the party whip and continued to remain members of the party.

“They have not resigned. The petitioner is a third party. The members were pardoned within 15 days as per law and the disqualification proceedings were withdrawn. The Speaker has accepted it. What is wrong in this?” the judges asked, and also observed that there was no anti-defection proceeding pending against them, and subsequently dismissed the petition.