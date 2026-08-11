Madras HC dismisses election petition challenging Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert’s victory

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert from the Colachal constituency in Kanniyakumari.
SM Anthony Muthu, who contested the recently concluded Assembly election from the Colachal constituency on behalf of the CPI(ML), had filed the election petition challenging Tharahai Cuthbert's victory. She had won the election by a margin of 66,207 votes.
When the petition came up for hearing before Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, advocate Narmadha Sampath, appearing for Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert, argued that the election petition was based only on assumptions and conjectures and should, therefore, be dismissed.
Accepting the submissions, the judge dismissed the election petition.