Erode East bypoll: DMK & NTK candidates to file nominations on last day

CHENNAI: The filing of nominations for the February 5 Erode East assembly bypoll will conclude on Friday (January 17). It shaping up to be a straight fight between the DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) with candidates of both parties all set to file their nominations today.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, candidates can file their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm.

Along with DMK candidate VC Chandhirakumar, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate MK Seethalakshmi, several independent candidates too are expected to submit their nominations today.

The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for tomorrow, January 18, while January 20 has been set as the last day for candidates to withdraw their nominations. The final list of candidates, along with their polling symbols, will be released on the same day.

Polling is scheduled to take place on February 5, followed by the counting of votes on February 8.

The Erode East bypoll is set to be a two-cornered contest between VC Chandhirakumar who serves as the DMK’s assistant propaganda secretary and MK Seethalakshmi who is the Seeman-led NTK's women’s wing state coordinator.

The AIADMK, DMDK, and BJP have opted out of the bypoll, citing concerns over alleged misuse of government machinery and money power by the ruling DMK in previous elections.