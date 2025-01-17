DMK, NTK candidates to file papers for Erode East bypoll today

CHENNAI: The Erode East byelection, scheduled for February 5, is shaping up to be a straight fight between the DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). Both the parties’ candidates are set to file their nominations on January 17.

The DMK has fielded senior leader VC Chandhirakumar as its candidate. Chandhirakumar, who serves as the DMK’s assistant propaganda secretary, was formerly associated with the DMDK, where he held the position of propaganda secretary. He joined the DMK in 2016 and has since risen through the ranks.

Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin announced Chandhirakumar’s candidacy on January 11. Chandhirakumar expressed confidence in winning the seat with a margin of one lakh votes. He attributed his confidence to the DMK government’s welfare schemes, such as free travel for women, which have reportedly gained widespread public approval.

Actor-turned-politician Seeman, founder of NTK, announced MK Seethalakshmi, the party’s women’s wing state coordinator, as the candidate for the byelection.

In a statement on his official X account, Seeman said, “I am pleased to announce that my dear sister, MK Seethalakshmi, who holds a master’s degree and MPhil will contest on behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.”

He called upon party members and officebearers to fully support her campaign. “I sincerely request the cooperation of all state, zonal, district, and constituency-level office bearers, as well as members of Naam Tamilar Katchi, to ensure victory for the party in the Erode East by-election.”

The AIADMK, DMDK, and BJP have opted out of the by-election. The AIADMK announced its withdrawal on January 11, citing concerns over alleged misuse of government machinery and money power by the ruling DMK in previous elections. The DMDK and BJP also cited similar concerns when they withdrew on January 12. This has led to the fight between the Dravidian stalwart and minnows NTK.