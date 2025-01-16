Erode East bypoll: Election officials seize Rs 6.20 L unaccounted cash

COIMBATORE: Sleuths of the election flying squads seized Rs 6.20 lakh from three persons during vehicle checks in the bypoll-bound Erode East Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Three flying squads and three static surveillance teams, which have intensified vehicle checks to prevent cash distribution and gifts to bribe voters owing to the by-polls on 5 February, made the cash haul during a routine check.

A surveillance team’s sleuths intercepted a car at the Karungalpalayam check post, and a check revealed Rs 2.20 lakh unaccounted cash with those in the vehicle.

A cattle trader from Kollam in Kerala named Rafeeq claimed to have come to purchase bovines in the Karungalpalayam cattle shandy, police said. However, the money was seized as he could not furnish proper documents.

Similarly, Muneer from Malappuram in Kerala was stopped by flying squad sleuths at Kumalan Kuttai in Erode. Rs two lakhs were seized from his car following an inspection. He, too, claimed that he had come to buy cattle in the Karungalpalayam cattle shandy.

In another instance, the election flying squad sleuths seized Rs two lakhs from Hari Prakash, a manager in a firm selling cars in Mukasipudur in Bhavani, during a check at the Sengodampallam area. The entire Rs 6.20 lakh seized was handed over to election wing officials in the Corporation office to be deposited in the treasury.

Of the Rs 12.72 lakh that has been seized so far from nine persons after the election code was brought into force, Rs 3.30 lakh was returned after the claimants had furnished the required documents.