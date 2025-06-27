EPS will be the NDA’s CM face for 2026, coalition govt decision post-polls: Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: In an effort to quell mounting criticism over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks regarding the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) ambitions of sharing power in Tamil Nadu, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Friday reaffirmed that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) would be the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the political storm triggered by Shah's comments in an interview with the Thanthi Group, asserting the formation of a coalition regime in 2026, Nainar Nagendran clarified that the formation of the government post-elections would be a collective decision taken by the BJP high command and the AIADMK leadership.

"In 2026, the decision on forming a coalition government will be made after the poll results, in consultation with alliance partners, including EPS and our high command," Nagendran said, seeking to dispel speculation about the BJP's intentions.

In the interview, Amit Shah stated, "The NDA is in a very strong position in Tamil Nadu. We will definitely form the government in 2026, and the BJP will be a part of it."

When asked whether it would be a coalition government, Shah responded affirmatively, saying, "Yes, we will contest the election under the leadership of the AIADMK. The Chief Minister will be from the AIADMK."

