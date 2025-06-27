Coalition govt is a failure model in TN, says AIADMK leaders after Amit Shah predicts NDA will form coalition govt in 2026

CHENNAI: AIADMK spokesperson and former Minister Vaigaichelvan stated that the people of Tamil Nadu would 'never and ever' accept a coalition government.

Vaigaichelvan’s remarks during an interview to a news channel, reflects the stand of the party leadership. Several senior

leaders have echoed similar sentiments, even recalling the political gambit during the 1980 Assembly elections, when the DMK and the Congress shared an equal number of seats and proposed the idea of a coalition government. However, it failed miserably, as the people of Tamil Nadu categorically rejected the concept and voted the AIADMK as the single largest party.

The AIADMK, which has ruled the state for over 30 years, has been under pressure ever since BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in April the revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, declaring that the AIADMK-led NDA would form the government in 2026.

Following the joint press meet, the BJP’s official website published a statement reiterating this stance. However, AIADMK leaders contradicted the claim, asserting the AIADMK alone would form the government. The issue, however, refused to die down, as ambiguity persisted in the statements from both sides.

Amidst this, Amit Shah reiterated in an exclusive interview with the Thanthi Group that the NDA, led by the AIADMK, would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections in TN, paving the way for a coalition government that would mitigate the suffering of the people.

“The NDA will certainly form the government, and the BJP will be part of it,” said Shah, responding to a question about the possibility of a coalition government in the state. These remarks placed the AIADMK leadership in a tough spot, as the DMK and its allies sharpened their attacks, accusing the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK of becoming subservient to the national leadership of the saffron party.

Chief Minister M K Stalin took a jibe at Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami at a recent meeting in Tiruppur, saying, “Those who pledged the AIADMK out of fear after two raids are now attempting to pawn the entire Tamil Nadu to the saffron party.”

Meanwhile, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan stated that Palaniswami had committed a “historical blunder” by reviving the alliance and had effectively turned AIADMK cadres into foot soldiers for the BJP in its bid to gain a foothold in TN.







