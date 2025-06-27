Here’s what Amit Shah said on buzz about Vijay-led TVK joining NDA

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a special interview with Daily Thanthi, responded to questions about Tamil actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and its potential alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

When asked whether TVK would join the NDA, Shah said, “ There is still enough time for the election. Everything will be clear at the right time.”

On the possibility of a coalition government being formed in Tamil Nadu, Shah asserted, “Our National Democratic Alliance will definitely form the government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be a part of it. We are contesting the elections under the leadership of the AIADMK, and the Chief Minister will be from the AIADMK.”

Responding to speculation about his alleged efforts to reunite those who split from the AIADMK, Shah clarified, “I am not uniting anyone. It is related to their party, and they have to make the decisions. But I believe that the AIADMK and the BJP, I mean, the NDA parties are in a very strong position”

(With Bureau inputs)