EPS slams DMK govt over deaths due to consumption of contaminated water

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the death of three people and the hospitalisation of 30 others, reportedly due to the consumption of sewage-contaminated drinking water in the Tambaram Corporation. He condemned the DMK government for failing to ensure the supply of safe and potable drinking water.

"It is the duty of the government to distribute safe drinking water to the people. They should have carefully examined whether the drinking water is being supplied properly, without any contamination between drinking water and sewage pipes, in the aftermath of the cyclone's landfall," said Palaniswami in his post on X.

“I strongly condemn M K Stalin’s government for its callousness that risked the lives of the people,” he said, demanding the government extend proper medical care to those who are hospitalised and financial assistance to the families that lost their loved ones. It should also guarantee the supply of safe drinking water to the people.