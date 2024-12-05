Begin typing your search...
Three people die after consuming water mixed with sewage near Pallavaram
30 people have been admitted to Chromepet Government Hospital, reports added.
CHENNAI: Three people died near Pallavaram after consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage water, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
It is reported that the public who drank the water contaminated with sewage water near Pallavaram vomited and were admitted to the hospital for treatment and one of them died.
