LS Polls: AIADMK clinches LS poll deal with DMDK

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Wednesday finalised a seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls with the DMDK, founded by actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth who passed away recently.

Announcing the electoral pact here at the party headquarters, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

On DMK making several assurances in its manifesto for the LS polls, Palaniswami asked if the ruling party has fulfilled promises made ahead of the 2019 Parliamentary election and the 2021 Assembly polls.

"How many assurances has the DMK fulfilled? Ahead of the (2021) Assembly polls, the DMK had repeatedly affirmed that once it captured power it would scrap the NEET for Tamil Nadu. Three years have gone by. However, the assurance has not been fulfilled," Palaniswami said.

Though the DMK has 38 MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, they did not exert pressure on the Centre to get NEET annulled. "That is why we say that people of Tamil Nadu will not get any benefit even if they (DMK) win elections," Palaniswami, the former chief minister, said.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth described the AIADMK as a "natural ally." She said a "big victory alliance" has again been formed, like the one ahead of the 2011 Assembly polls.

"This victory alliance will continue in 2026 Assembly polls also," she revealed.

When DMDK aligned with the AIADMK in 2011, history was created with the alliance sweeping the polls, J Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister, and Vijayakanth got the post of the leader of the opposition, she said.

2011 was a watershed moment for the DMDK, when it won 29 seats as part of the AIADMK-led alliance, pushing DMK to the third spot in the assembly as it managed to secure only 23. This enabled Vijayakanth to become the leader of the opposition.