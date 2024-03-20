LS polls: EPS, Premalatha ink pact; DMDK gets five, one each for SDPI, PT

CHENNAI: After three rounds of talks and month-long parleys, the AIADMK and the DMDK finally entered into an electoral pact for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, under which the latter would contest from five seats. The Dravidian major also sealed deals with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Puthiya Tamiligam (PT) by allotting one seat each in the alliance.



As per the deal, the DMDK will contest from Tiruvallur (reserved), Chennai Central, Thanjavur, Virudhunagar and Cuddalore.

Expressing confidence about the party’s strength, general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when the AIADMK led by late J Jayalalithaa won 37 of the 39 seats even after contesting alone.

"The AIADMK does not rely on others; it will stand on its own. If political parties approach us for alliance, we will embrace them happily. But we remain the same even if they do not come," said Palaniswami while responding to a question on the PMK opting to join the BJP-led alliance after long-drawn negotiations with his party.

On the tough fight ahead in the Parliamentary polls against the DMK-led INDIA bloc and BJP-led NDA, Palaniswami said the AIADMK has a long history, including ruling the State for more than three decades and creating history by registering massive victory when it went solo.

Meanwhile, the PMK's decision to go with the BJP has resulted in the DMDK getting an extra seat than what was originally planned.

The AIADMK-DMDK coalition is a "natural alliance" that was "blessed with good luck", said DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant after signing the deal, adding that the two parties would repeat the same success they achieved in 2021.

"It is a mega alliance that will ensure a massive victory in the April 19 polls. The forthcoming LS polls will be a replica of the 2011 Assembly polls, in which both the parties registered a tremendous victory," she added.

The BJP had also approached the party for an electoral alliance, she said. But it was decided to strike the alliance with the AIADMK based on the strong opinion of district secretaries and functionaries, Premalatha said. "The alliance will continue for the forthcoming Assembly and local body polls," she said in the presence of Palaniswami and senior leaders at the AIADMK headquarters.

She also expressed her happiness over visiting the AIADMK headquarters that was created by mass leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

"Election is not new to either the AIADMK or DMDK. We have faced several elections and tasted victory. So, we are ready for the multipronged contest, it is the people who will decide the outcome," she said.

She added said that Palaniswami and other senior leaders would visit the DMDK headquarters on Thursday during which she would make an important announcement.

SDPI and PT get each one: Earlier in the day, Palaniswami signed agreements with SDPI leader Nellai Mubarak, who would contest from the Dindigul constituency, and Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy, who was allotted Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency.