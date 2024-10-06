EPS, Pawan Kalyan share bonhomie over post honouring MGR, Jaya

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday shared a moment of bonhomie on social media over regarding the AIADMK’s 53rd Foundation Day celebrations.

Expressing gratitude to the actor-turned-politician for his wishes on the occasion, Palaniswami wrote: “Thanks to Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan, on wishing for 53rd Foundation Day of our party AIADMK, under my leadership, that strives to uphold the values of Equity, Social Justice and Secularism, and envisioned on a governance model of ‘Everything for Everyone’ in the way of our leaders Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” he said, replying to Kalyan's social media post.

ALSO READA: 'Let's wait and see': Udhayanidhi's reply to Pawan Kalyan's 'Sanatana Dharma' warning

Kalyan, in response, lauded the legacy of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, stating that their leadership legacy continues to inspire millions. "The unwavering commitment to equality, social justice, and the governance model of ‘Everything for Everyone’ is a beacon for all of us," the Janasena party chief remarked in his post accompanied by a photo of MGR and Jayalalithaa in their heydays.