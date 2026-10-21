EPS on the back foot, but rivals face uphill task in GC

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami may face renewed dissent after the party’s defeats in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections, with senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam wishing for a leadership change, but reports suggest that the Salem strongman sits comfortably in the case of convening a General Council meeting, as he has already tinkered with the membership in his favour.
Edappadi's earlier move to remove dissenters from key organisational posts has narrowed their scope to mount an internal challenge, as their voting rights have been diminished.
The move weakened the dissenters’ organisational base and strengthened Palaniswami’s grip on the party machinery. Several functionaries aligned with the Velumani faction also lost their positions, limiting their influence at the district level and their ability to mobilise support against the leadership.
As a result, the General Council has become the main battleground in the power struggle. With around 2,300 members, the body is central to any attempt to question Palaniswami’s leadership. Edappadi's supporters are believed to hold a majority, giving him a significant advantage if the council meets.
The dissenters’ demand for a meeting aims to put the party’s electoral performance and leadership decisions under scrutiny. But their ability to turn the demand into a serious challenge will depend on whether they can secure wider support among council members.
For Palaniswami, the immediate challenge is to contain internal discontent while addressing questions over the AIADMK’s declining electoral fortunes. For the dissenters, the bypoll defeats offer fresh grounds to demand accountability, but without sufficient organisational backing, their efforts to force a change in leadership or strategy may remain limited.
The AIADMK, which won both constituencies in the April 2026 Assembly election, finished third in the October 6 bypolls. The defeats have intensified discontent among leaders opposed to Palaniswami, prompting consultations among disgruntled functionaries and renewed demands for organisational changes.
Velumani, Shanmugam and other senior leaders have sought a review of the party’s strategy and urged Palaniswami to take steps to revive its electoral prospects. Velumani has also called for the reinduction of expelled leaders, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, arguing that their return could strengthen the party.
The latest revolt, however, stems from differences that surfaced after the 2026 Assembly election. The AIADMK secured only 47 seats, against the TVK’s 108, and a section of its leadership favoured extending support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s government. Velumani and Shanmugam reportedly urged Palaniswami to back the TVK, but his refusal widened the rift, especially after reports that he had explored forming a government with DMK support.
The divide deepened when 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government’s confidence motion in May. Palaniswami responded by removing Velumani, Shanmugam and other dissenting legislators from party posts and appointing new district secretaries in their place.