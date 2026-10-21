EPS on the back foot, but rivals face uphill task in GC

As a result, the General Council has become the main battleground in the power struggle. With around 2,300 members, the body is central to any attempt to question Palaniswami’s leadership. Edappadi's supporters are believed to hold a majority, giving him a significant advantage if the council meets.

The dissenters’ demand for a meeting aims to put the party’s electoral performance and leadership decisions under scrutiny. But their ability to turn the demand into a serious challenge will depend on whether they can secure wider support among council members.

For Palaniswami, the immediate challenge is to contain internal discontent while addressing questions over the AIADMK’s declining electoral fortunes. For the dissenters, the bypoll defeats offer fresh grounds to demand accountability, but without sufficient organisational backing, their efforts to force a change in leadership or strategy may remain limited.