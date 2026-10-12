AIADMK rebels’ bid to form separate House bloc

CHENNAI: Factions led by former ministers SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam plan to function as a separate group within the AIADMK in the Assembly, intensifying their differences with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after the party's defeat in the recent by-elections.
However, the camp is reportedly not yet ready at present to resign their MLA posts and depend on TVK chief Chief Minister Vijay's mercy for reelection. Even though it could be a relief to the AIADMK chief, the recent by-election defeat has weakened his position. The AIADMK suffered defeats in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, constituencies it had won in the Assembly elections, and finished third in both.
The Velumani faction believes the party could have performed better had the leadership accommodated the two leaders and their supporters.
Against this backdrop, sources said the two factions are expected to meet again in Chennai to discuss their next course of action. The meeting is likely to focus on securing MLAs' support and exploring the possibility of functioning as a separate group in the Assembly.
Sources added that the leaders are also expected to discuss how to highlight the party's electoral setbacks and what they view as unilateral decisions by EPS. The contours of the proposed move and the extent of support it can garner are expected to become clearer in the coming days.
During the Assembly elections, the Velumani and Shanmugam factions had urged EPS to forge an alliance with the TVK. However, EPS did not accept their demand. After the elections, when the TVK failed to secure a majority on its own, the two factions again urged EPS to extend support to the ruling party. He rejected their demand.
Subsequently, 25 AIADMK MLAs, including Velumani and Shanmugam, functioned as a separate group and voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion in the Assembly.
At the time, the faction attempted to mobilise the support of 32 MLAs, equivalent to two-thirds of the AIADMK's 47-member Assembly strength, to function as a separate group without attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law. However, the effort failed to materialise.
The Velumani faction later reached a compromise with EPS. However, differences persisted, and six AIADMK MLAs eventually resigned and joined the TVK.
Despite the compromise, Velumani, Shanmugam and their supporters continued to face setbacks within the party. Their party posts, including district secretary positions, were removed after they voted in favour of the TVK government. Their subsequent attempts to get the posts restored have failed, adding to their dissatisfaction with the leadership.
The latest move comes amid growing dissatisfaction with EPS over his refusal to accommodate their demands on alliance formation and government support, as well as the removal of the two leaders and their supporters from party posts.