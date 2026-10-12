AIADMK rebels’ bid to form separate House bloc

Against this backdrop, sources said the two factions are expected to meet again in Chennai to discuss their next course of action. The meeting is likely to focus on securing MLAs' support and exploring the possibility of functioning as a separate group in the Assembly.

Sources added that the leaders are also expected to discuss how to highlight the party's electoral setbacks and what they view as unilateral decisions by EPS. The contours of the proposed move and the extent of support it can garner are expected to become clearer in the coming days.

During the Assembly elections, the Velumani and Shanmugam factions had urged EPS to forge an alliance with the TVK. However, EPS did not accept their demand. After the elections, when the TVK failed to secure a majority on its own, the two factions again urged EPS to extend support to the ruling party. He rejected their demand.