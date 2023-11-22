EPS meets functionaries from Chennai, 3 other districts over BL committees

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday met the district secretaries and district incharges of party district units in Chennai, and neighbouring districts districts to review the ongoing exercise to strengthen the booth level committees, youth and women wing committees in each booth.

The review meeting was a fallout of Tuesday's state-wide meeting at the party headquarters.

Since the process of the appointment of members and office bearers to the booth committees in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur were not upto the mark when compared to other district units, Palaniswami instructed them to come with details to elaborate the present status in their respective districts.

He had made it clear that action would be taken against functionaries, who failed to complete the task efficiently, and also set December 3, as the deadline for the drive.