EPS demands CM Stalin to carry out relief works in Villupuram, Cuddalore on war footing

CHENNAI: Stating that Cyclone Fengal ravaged Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

“CM Stalin, who proclaims to head a good government, should visit here to see the real picture. It is miserable here,” Palaniswami said after visiting the flood-affected areas in Villupuram district on Sunday.

He noted that several areas in these districts were flooded, and the normal life of the people had been disrupted.

Even after three years, the DMK government did not take up works to construct the damaged bridge in the Nagalapuram area near Tindivanam.

As a result, excess water from Kidungal Lake is now entering the surrounding habitation, he charged.

“Two years ago, they said that not a single drop of water would stagnate on Chennai's roads, even if the city received 20 cm of rainfall,” he said, adding that the situation has not improved even today.

They failed to complete the stormwater drainage works launched by the AIADMK government, which had completed the construction of around 1,800 km of stormwater infrastructure. Now, the work is being carried out at a snail's pace after the DMK returned to power, he added.