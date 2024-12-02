Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rain flood tanks, damage crops in Cheyyar constituency

CHENNAI: Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal have caused significant flooding in Thiruvathipuram Municipality and Cheyyar constituency in Tiruvannamalai district.

While the rainfall has replenished water bodies, poor maintenance of canals and drainage systems has led to flooding in agricultural fields and residential areas.

The Public Works Department's Cheyyar subdivision has 270 tanks, of which 25 have attained full capacity, with the remaining tanks holding around 50% of their capacity.

Overflowing tanks, including Mukkur, Vazhkudai, Kazhiyur, Sengadu, Naval, Melkalathur, Thavasi, Eraiyur, Kalani, Thozhupedu, Kaduganoor, Kokilampoondi, Korugathur, Velumanthangal, Vadathandalam, and Perumpallam, have caused excess water to flood out.

Due to poor maintenance of these canals, the surplus water lacks proper drainage and has flooded nearby fields.

Consequently, around 400 acres of paddy crops, which were nearing harvest, have been submerged and damaged, leaving farmers devastated, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Similarly, residents of the 15th Ward, TM Adikesavan Street, in Thiruvathipuram Municipality are facing severe waterlogging due to the area’s low-lying nature.

With no proper drainage systems for sewage and rainwater, stagnant water has accumulated around houses.

This has caused significant hardship, as rainwater has flooded streets and entered homes during the monsoon season.

Additionally, the stagnant water has also led to an increase in harmful pests, raising health concerns among the residents.

The affected community has urged municipal authorities to take immediate measures to address the issue and prevent further disruptions.