Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu to seek Centre’s assistance soon, says multiple districts worst hit

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Sunday that the state government would soon request the central government to send a team to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal.

The cyclone has severely affected the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu, prompting the DMK government to intensify relief efforts.

Stalin, who inspected the rescue and relief works at the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam here, said that once the floodwaters drain, a complete assessment of the damage will be conducted.

"We will discuss the situation with concerned officials at the State Secretariat on Monday and make a decision. After the meeting, we will write to the Centre," Stalin told reporters.

According to Stalin, the authorities in Chennai have deployed 1,686 motor pumps to drain floodwater from stagnant areas.

"Traffic is smooth in 21 of the 22 subways, with only the Ganesapuram subway railway overpass work causing disruptions. The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 32 relief camps, providing shelter and necessities to 1,018 people. Additionally, 386 Amma Unavagams are offering free food to those in need, benefiting over 1,07,047 people," he said.

Stalin said that 22,000 personnel, including officials, engineers, and sanitation workers, are engaged in relief operations in the Greater Chennai Corporation, and 2,149 field workers are working to restore water supply and sewage disposal services.

"Twelve teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue operations in Villupuram district," he said, adding that as of Sunday morning, 1,373 people have been accommodated in 26 relief camps in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

He noted that the State government continuously monitors the situation and intensifies relief efforts in these districts.

Earlier, Stalin reviewed the situation with ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, V Senthilbalaji, K Ponmudy, and collectors of concerned districts through videoconferencing.