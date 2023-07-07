EPS demands CBI probe into death of DIG Vijayakumar

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his condolence to the family of DIG of Coimbatore range C Vijaykumar, who died by suicide, and urged the Tamil Nadu government to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation to find the reasons behind his extreme step.

Beginning his career as Deputy Superintendent of Police and became an IPS officer by clearing the UPSC examination and rose to the rank of DIG.



It shows his commendable work and dedication. His demise is loss to his family and the state police department, said Palaniswami in his social media post.

He said that he was deeply sadden to learn his demise.

Citing media reporters, Palaniswami said the reports says that Vijaykumar stick to his routine. After returning from his morning walk, he got the service pistol of his gunman and shot himself.



“It raises various suspicions therefore, I urge the state government to thoroughly investigate the case,” he said and noted that it should be handed over to the CBI to unearth the reason behind his extreme step.