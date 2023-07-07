Begin typing your search...

Coimbatore DIG shoots himself to death

Trouble on the family front is said to be the reason behind his extreme step.

7 July 2023
Coimbatore DIG shoots himself to death
CHENNAI: C Vijayakumar, DIG, Coimbatore, shot himself to death using his service weapon in his residence in Coimbatore, sources said on Friday morning.

Trouble on the family front is said to be the reason behind his extreme step.

He had earlier served as SP CBCID, SP Cuddalore, SP Kancheepuram, and DC Anna Nagar. He was promoted to DIG in January this year.

DTNEXT Bureau

