Coimbatore DIG shoots himself to death
Trouble on the family front is said to be the reason behind his extreme step.
CHENNAI: C Vijayakumar, DIG, Coimbatore, shot himself to death using his service weapon in his residence in Coimbatore, sources said on Friday morning.
DIG Coimbatore Vijayakumar shot himself to death using his service weapon. He had earlier served as SP Cbcid, TN and DC Anna Nagar @dt_next@tnpoliceoffl #TamilNadu— Raghu VP / ரகு வி பி / രഘു വി പി (@Raghuvp99) July 7, 2023
He had earlier served as SP CBCID, SP Cuddalore, SP Kancheepuram, and DC Anna Nagar. He was promoted to DIG in January this year.
