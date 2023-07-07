‘DIG was under continuous medication for depression’

COIMBATORE: Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Coimbatore Range C Vijayakumar, 45, who shot himself to death on Friday morning, was under continuous medication for severe depression.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vijayakumar was under medication for a prolonged time.





“He was battling depression with medicines. He had informed his colleagues of sleeplessness over the last few days and was also counseled by his police friends,” said an official.

A native of Theni district, Vijayakumar was residing with his family at the quarters in Red Fields in Coimbatore city.

“He had left the house informing of going for a walk, but visited the camp office. And, he got the pistol of his security guard and shot himself to death in the head,” police said.

Even though investigations are underway to ascertain the exact reason for his death, senior police officials ruled out ‘work pressure’ for his extreme step.

“Vijayakumar had participated in the family function of a police official and appeared just normal on Thursday evening,” police said.

A post mortem is underway at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Senior police officials including West Zone IG R Sudhakar and others have been camping in the hospital.

After a post mortem, the body is likely to be taken to Theni for final rites.



