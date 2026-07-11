Egg procurement price hits record Rs 6.55 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The procurement price of eggs in Tamil Nadu has been increased by 5 paise to a record high of Rs 6.55 per egg on Saturday (July 11) amid rising demand, higher poultry feed costs and export-related factors.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the retail prices in most shops have already touched Rs 8 per egg and are expected to rise further.
The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), which determines egg procurement prices, revised the rate from Rs 6.50 to Rs 6.55, marking the highest procurement price recorded so far.
The latest hike has been driven by increased egg sales, rising prices of poultry feed raw materials and the impact of the West Asia conflict on input costs and exports.