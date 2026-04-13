Egg procurement price rises to 480 paise in Namakkal

Namakkal region, one of Tamil Nadu’s key poultry hubs, has over 1,100 poultry farms with around 4 crore layer hens. The region produces nearly 3 crore eggs daily, playing a significant role in meeting both domestic and export demand.

The price rise comes after a period of sharp decline that caused concern among poultry farmers. Recently, egg prices dropped by 40 paise within three days, adding to financial stress.