Namakkal egg prices hit record high of Rs 6.45

The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) increased the farm-gate price by five paise from Rs 6.40 to Rs 6.45 per egg. The previous record of Rs 6.40 per egg was registered on December 23 last year. After remaining below that level for nearly six months, prices returned to Rs 6.40 on Tuesday before climbing to an all-time high.

The procurement price stood at Rs 5.70 per egg on June 1 and has risen steadily since then. Poultry farmers attributed the price escalation to higher production costs, particularly the increase in poultry feed prices and growing domestic demand. Transportation costs have also risen significantly, with freight charges increasing by nearly 25 per cent, adding further pressure on producers.