Edappadi flays Stalin govt for interfering State Human Rights Commission affairs

CHENNAI: Stating that Chief Minister M K Stalin-led state government has been using the police force as its political tool, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state government for attempting to snatch away the rights of the TN State Human Rights Commission by removing and replacing a police official deputed to the autonomous body.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) M Sundaresan, who was part of the SHRC investigation team, was transferred after he submitted reports in connection with custodial torture of two accused in the murder case of a retired police inspector.

Similarly, he filed a report regarding the encounters of three history sheeters, who were reportedly involved in the murder of BSP leader Armstrong.

The DMK regime transferred the DSP to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Mayiladuthurai.

This chain transferred another police official to the SHRC, which in turn, not allowed him to take charge in its investigation team.

The chain of events sows seeds of doubts whether the DSP, who was shunned out of Chennai, had filed reports against the interest of this government.

"I strongly condemn the CM and his government for interfering into the affairs of the SHRC," he said and pointed out media reports.

It may be noted that DT Next reported that SHRC had issued an order on October 1, stating that the Commission's inquiry should not be interfered with in any manner whatsoever.

The Commission had also dissuaded the new appointee from joining its investigation team.