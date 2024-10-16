CHENNAI: Before he was shunted out of the State Human Rights Commission, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, who was probing the alleged custodial torture of two people accused of murdering a retired inspector, had filed a preliminary report that prima facie established that the Kancheepuram police not only illegally detained and brutally assaulted them leading to their hospitalisation but also threatened and humiliated their family members.

Incidentally, the State police headquarters issued the order transferring DSP M Sundaresan just 10 days after the SHRC bench comprising former Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar and member V Kannadasan cited the preliminary report and passed an order on October 1 noting that there should be no interference in any manner whatsoever to the commission’s inquiry.

In the last week of August, the Kancheepuram police arrested MDMK district secretary E Valayapathi (65) and E Prabhu (52), an electrician, in connection with the murder of retired inspector P Kasthuri (63) over a property deal that turned sour.

While the police claimed that the accused confessed to the crime, their family members moved the commission alleging police excess and forced confession, after which the commission directed DSP Sundaresan to enquire with the victims at the hospital and submit a report.

When the officer met him at the ICU of Chengalpattu Government Hospital, Prabhu alleged that he was tortured, which he told the magistrate, too.

The report said the suspects were illegally detained at a room in a TTDC premises and also at a dilapidated police quarters in Nathapettai, where they were assaulted.

It said policemen in civvies stripped and assaulted Valayapathi on the directions of a senior police officer. Despite the torture, he insisted that he was a long-time friend of the woman inspector and had no role in her murder. The officials then brought his son-in-law to the Nathapettai police quarters where he was threatened with stripping and assault. Worried over this, the elderly man confessed, the DSP's report added.

SHRC found ‘ample, cogent evidence’ of torture

In his preliminary report filed to the State Human Rights Commission, DSP M Sundaresan said the confession recorded on video was merely the elderly man parroting what a police official prompted.

"As a policeman prompted in a hushed voice, Valayapathi 'confessed' by repeating the same loudly and the 'confession' was recorded on video," the DSP's report stated based on interviews with Valayapathi and his family members.

Concluding his preliminary report dated September 24, the DSP had sought a few months’ time to probe witnesses and procure material evidence and documents to submit the final report.

"We are of the view that there is ample, cogent evidence that the policemen have caused injuries to the murder suspects and there is also material evidence indicating illegal detention," the SHRC noted and sought for a final report from its investigation team.

Prabhu suffered severe injuries to several of his internal organs due to which he is still under treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital since August 28. Valayapathi, who was lodged at Vellore central prison, fell unconscious after which he was moved to Vellore GH. After being released on bail, he has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Selaiyur.

Advocate I Aseer, State coordinator of the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT), said that he would seek to register a police case against the police officers concerned based on the commission’s order.