SHRC summons Chennai Police Commissioner Arun over ACP's 'encounter' bravado talk

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday summoned the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun to appear before the commission on October 14 in connection with an assistant commissioner of police's open "encounter" threat to a family member of a history-sheeter after Arun took charge on July 8.

The commission wondered whether the ACP was bolstered by Commissioner A Arun's words, "We will speak to them (rowdies) in a language they understand," in response to a question about tackling rowdyism in the city in his first media briefing and issued summons to appear before the Commission on October 14, according to sources.

The commission had taken cognizance of a YouTube video in which Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ilangovan was seen on a patrol with a posse of personnel and was on record telling a history sheeter's wife that there was a chance that he would be bumped off in an encounter if he does not mend his ways.

"If he is involved in any criminal activities, his limbs will be broken. If he indulges in serious crimes like murder, he will be killed in an encounter," the ACP was seen telling the woman.

On Monday, ACP Ilangovan appeared before the bench comprising SHRC chairperson Justice S Manikumar and member V Kannadasan and apologised for his talk and said it was meant to be just a warning.

The bench turned down his apology and meek explanations and has recommended disciplinary action against the ACP.

Commissioner A Arun took charge within three days of the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong. Incidentally, while the Commissioner said there is no such thing as an encounter when a question was posed to him on his day of joining, three history sheeters – Thiruvengadam, Kaakathope Balaji and Seizing Raja – have been shot dead by the city police in retaliatory fire in the last three months.