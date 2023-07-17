ED raids against Ponmudy is a diversion tactic against Oppn meet: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday dismissed the ongoing ED raids at the premises linked to his Cabinet colleague K Ponmudy as “diversionary tactics” they are “not bothered a wee bit” and said that the ruling BJP was unleashing the ED owing to the irritation caused by the Opposition meet.

"Recently, two cases against Ponmudy have been dismissed. He will face this case legally. This raid is a diversion tactic against the Opposition meeting. Governor is already doing election propaganda for us (DMK) and now ED is also doing election propaganda for us. This is making election work easy for us. This is usual and a drama done by them (BJP)," said Stalin.

“They (BJP-led Union government) have been doing it in North India. Now, they have started doing it in Tamil Nadu. DMK is not bothered a wee bit about such raids," he added.

Clarifying that the case related to Ponmudy was ‘foisted’ during J Jayalailthaa’s Chief Ministership nearly 13 years ago, the CM said that the AIADMK had ruled the state for 10 years continuously, but no efforts were made (in the case) during their tenure. Referring to the acquittal of Ponmudy in two cases recently, the CM said, “He (Ponmudy) will face it legally. Whatever the case, people are ready to teach a lesson about this in the ensuing Lok Sabha election. That is the truth.”

Clarifying that more meetings of the Opposition would happen elsewhere following the Patna and Bengaluru meetings, the CM said that the raids were sheer diversionary tactics of the BJP and the Opposition parties were ready to face it. Sarcastically adding that the Tamil Nadu governor was already engaging in election campaigns for ‘us’, the CM said, “Now ED has joined it. Election work would become easy for us. The people are watching.”

He also sought to know from the journalists if they were not aware of the veracity and the motive behind the raids.

'Cauvery not in Bengaluru meet agenda'

Asked if he would raise the Cauvery or Mekadatu issue during the Bengaluru meeting, the CM asserted that his government was firm in following the stand of Kalaignar and that the agenda of the meeting being organized in Bengaluru was only to dethrone the BJP regime and not the Cauvery row. “In fact, there is a threat to the whole country. The meeting is for that. Nothing else,” he remarked, winding up the presser before leaving for Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted raids at the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case.

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in Chennai and Villupuram.

(With inputs from ANI)