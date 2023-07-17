Begin typing your search...

ED raids TN Minister Ponmudy, his MP son in money laundering case

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in Chennai and in Villupuram, they said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2023 2:53 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-17 04:34:46.0  )
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy (File)

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in Chennai and Villupuram, they said.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the State Mining Minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to a loss of about Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

The ED in the year 2020 had seized assets worth Rs. 8.6 crore, held by Gautham Sigamani, equivalent to the value of “illegally” acquired foreign security and alleged non-repatriated foreign exchange earned abroad.

The ED had recently initiated a similar action against TN Minister Senthilbalaji.

(With inputs from PTI)

Enforcement DirectorateEDTamil Nadu Higher Education MinisterTamil NaduK PonmudyGautham Sigamani
DTNEXT Bureau

