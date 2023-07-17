ED raids TN Minister Ponmudy, his MP son in money laundering case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in Chennai and Villupuram, they said.

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials search Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi's residence in Villupuram district. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/H9bLkYPk7F — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the State Mining Minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to a loss of about Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

The ED in the year 2020 had seized assets worth Rs. 8.6 crore, held by Gautham Sigamani, equivalent to the value of “illegally” acquired foreign security and alleged non-repatriated foreign exchange earned abroad.

The ED had recently initiated a similar action against TN Minister Senthilbalaji.

(With inputs from PTI)