DMK is not a party afraid of being probed: KS Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday said that the ruling DMK is not a party that is afraid of being probed.



"People are talking that the ED has become a wing of the BJP. The DMK is not a party that is afraid of being probed. The BJP will only become weaker due to the ED's probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incapable of confronting the Tamil Nadu government and the DMK organization politically," he said.

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted raids at the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case. The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in Chennai and Villupuram.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to loss of about Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

The ED had recently initiated a similar action against Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji.



