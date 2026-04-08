Chief Secretary, DGP transferred to fulfil BJP’s wishes: CM Stalin slams ECI

Reacting within hours of the order, Stalin alleged that the decision was politically motivated. "It is shameful to act in a manner that appears to fulfil the wishes of the BJP. Such actions diminish the dignity of the Election Commission," he said.

Drawing comparisons with other poll-bound states, the Chief Minister claimed that similar administrative changes were not carried out in BJP-ruled states. "In States like Assam and Bihar, such large-scale changes in top officials were not made. Here, both the Chief Secretary and DGP have been transferred. This raises serious concerns," he said.