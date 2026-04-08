Chief Secretary, DGP transferred to fulfil BJP’s wishes: CM Stalin slams ECI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday strongly criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the transfer of the Chief Secretary, calling the move "unwarranted" and questioning the neutrality of the poll body.
Reacting within hours of the order, Stalin alleged that the decision was politically motivated. "It is shameful to act in a manner that appears to fulfil the wishes of the BJP. Such actions diminish the dignity of the Election Commission," he said.
Drawing comparisons with other poll-bound states, the Chief Minister claimed that similar administrative changes were not carried out in BJP-ruled states. "In States like Assam and Bihar, such large-scale changes in top officials were not made. Here, both the Chief Secretary and DGP have been transferred. This raises serious concerns," he said.
Stalin further alleged that the move could favour Opposition parties. "It is not appropriate for the ECI to act in a way that appears to support certain parties. The neutrality of the poll body should not be brought into question, " he said.
Expressing concern over the credibility of institutions, he added that such actions risk undermining public trust in the electoral process. Despite such moves, Stalin asserted, the BJP-led alliance would be defeated in the upcoming election. "The people will decide. No administrative changes can alter the outcome of the election," he said.