ECI shifts Chennai police commissioner Arun, brings in Abhin Dinesh Modak

CHENNAI: In yet another shake up of the top brass of Tamil Nadu bureaucracy ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed the State government to remove Chennai city police Commissioner A Arun and appoint ADGP Abhin Dinesh Modak in his place immediately.
The directive, issued by ECI Secretary Lata Tripathi to the state’s Chief Secretary, comes ahead of the General Election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, 2026. The Commission has asked for a compliance report on Modak’s joining by 11 am Saturday.
According to the order, the officer who is being transferred out from the post shall not be assigned any election-related duties until the completion of the electoral process. The move is part of a series of administrative reshuffles aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in the state.
Modak will now oversee law and order in the capital city during a critical period of poll preparedness and enforcement of the model code of conduct.