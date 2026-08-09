E20 policy-reality gap: Public distrustful of government's push for ethanol in petrol, finds Coimbatore study

Lack of trust

The study’s most important finding is the breakdown of trust between policymakers and consumers. Only 12% of respondents said that they relied on official government channels for information about E20. And, a staggering 64% turn to local mechanics and social media for technical guidance.

Despite the government’s efforts to promote the environmental and economic benefits of ethanol blending, respondents of the study felt that they were navigating the transition with inadequate official support.

On a scale of 1 to 5, respondents rated their fear of long-term engine damage at 4.7 and possible mileage loss at 4.6. Many viewed E20 as a ‘hidden tax’ on the middle class with the study finding that consumers rated the economic burden at 4.5 on the same scale.

However, industry voices have pushed back against what they described as unnecessary panic. “What people don’t realise is that we’ve been using E19 fuel for the past five years and we’ve not encountered any issues. There are other countries that use E30 fuel and we export 80% of Bajaj vehicles to those countries. It is more of fear mongering and mental perception that E20 is causing damage to vehicles,” said S Rajavel, State chairperson, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association. “There are additives available in the market that would help prevent rust-related issues in vehicles. People should not leave cars unused with E20 fuel inside for several days to avoid fuel separation, which causes rusting.”